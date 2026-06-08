Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road in Dubai.

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Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai(Image Courtesy:X/@DubaiPoliceHQ)

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of a road in Dubai, the authorities said. In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.”

Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the post further read.

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Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt… — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 8, 2026

The Indian Consulate in Dubai stated that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. According to the news agency PTI report, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that preliminary investigations showed the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault.

Seven fatalities and nine injuries

In a statement, he stated, “The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind.” He stated, “The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The officials from the Indian mission visited the hospital and met the injured Indians. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the mission said, PTI added.

(With PTI Inputs)