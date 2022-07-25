Canada: Several people were killed in multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley on Monday in British Columbia, Canada. Police confirmed that the killings happened in a shooting spree targeting homeless people.Also Read - Gurugram: Liquor Shop Robbed at Gunpoint in Sector 47; Rs 5 Lakh Cash Looted

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. There was one report of a shooting in neighboring Langley Township. Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims’ conditions. Also Read - Monkeypox Cases Rising Rapidly In Canada, 681 Infections Confirmed So Far

Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area. Police closed off a main route through the center of the city. Authorities later issued a cellphone alert saying the suspect was in custody. Also Read - Delhi Man Hit With Bricks, Stones Over Parking Near Saket Metro Station; Dies

Authorities initially said they were unsure if the shooter acted alone. But police later said the man in custody is believed to be solely responsible. A homicide team confirmed on social media that its investigators deployed to Langley to help the mounted police.

Yellow police tape surrounded a sandwich shop and a parking lot in Langley at the scene of one of the shootings. A black tent was set up over one of the crime scenes.

(With AP Inputs)