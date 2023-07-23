Home

Severe Flooding Forces Canadian Province Of Nova Scotia To Declare State Of Emergency

Some areas in the province received up to 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours since Friday afternoon.

Severe Flooding In Nova Scotia: A state of emergency has been declared in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia to fight severe flooding, authorities said.

The eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia has declared a state of emergency to fight severe flooding, authorities said.

“The order is in place to protect the entire province as the storm progresses,” said the Nova Scotia Government’s Emergency Management Office.

“This is a very serious event. This flooding has been fast and furious, and we are taking strong action to ensure Nova Scotians are protected,” said John Lohr, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Some areas could expect an additional 75 to 150 mm of rain, said Environment Canada.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s office said the storm continues to impact the province on Saturday, causing flooding and significantly damaging roads, bridges, dams, and other critical infrastructure.

“As the rain and flood risk continues, we need people to stay off the roads so that first responders and critical infrastructure partners can do their work to restore our roads and power and keep people safe,” Lohr said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said four people were missing after the vehicles they traveled in were submerged in floodwaters.

Nova Scotia Power said approximately 4,000 customers lost power at peak due to lightning impacts on power equipment and infrastructure.

According to the office, the state of emergency remains in effect for 14 days, until August 5, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on his social media that federal assistance is being provided, and the federal government is ready to provide additional assistance as needed.

