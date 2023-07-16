Home

Severe Heatwave Across USA Affects More Than 11 Crore, Temperature Set To Rise Further

America's National Weather Service has asked people not to take any risks with their health.

Kevin Hendershot pours ice into a bucket outside his tent in "The Zone," homeless encampment, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Hendershot spends his days in the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older in the downtown area. Several dozen people stop by daily for cold water, a meal, a shower and an electrical outlet to charge a mobile phone. (AP Photo/Matt York)

America Heatwave: The ever-rising mercury in America has made life much more difficult for people. According to the BBC report, the temperature in America is going to reach a dangerous level next week. According to estimates, currently, there are 11 crore 30 lakh people in the grip of a severe heat wave.

An advisory has been issued regarding this for Florida, California, and Washington. America’s National Weather Service has asked people not to take any risks with their health. How hot it is in America can be gauged from the fact that the temperature in the US state of Arizona reached 48 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Mercury to cross 54 degrees in Death Valley

The US Meteorological Department has told that next week the mercury will reach 54 degrees in California’s Death Valley. Death Valley is one of the hottest places in the world. Next week, after the mercury rises further, it will become the highest temperature in the world so far.

The Health Department has said that this heat can prove to be fatal for those people who do not have proper means of cooling. Every year 700 people die due to heat in America.

Climate change behind the global heat wave

According to the report of Al Jazeera, climate change is the reason for the heat wave in half of the world. Professor Richard Allen, who works on climate science, says that these heatwaves are the result of the releasing of greenhouse gases into the environment by humans and it has to be stopped as soon as possible.

According to a study published in Lancet Planetary Health in 2021, every year more than 5 million people in the world are dying due to extreme heat or extreme cold and more than half of those who lost their lives are from Asia.

