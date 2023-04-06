Home

Sex Is A ‘Beautiful Thing’, Says Pope Francis In Documentary

Pope Francis praised the virtues of sex and called it "one of the beautiful things that God has given to the humans".

Pope Francis made the comment while speaking for the 'The Pope Answers' documentary by Disney. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Pope Francis, in a tell-all interview for a documentary, praised the virtues of sex and called it “one of the beautiful things that God has given to human”. Pope Francis made the comment while speaking for the ‘The Pope Answers’ documentary by Disney.

Pope Francis was asked on various topics including the porn industry, abortion, LGBT rights, sex, and faith and sexual abuse within the Catholic Church for the documentary. “Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person,” Pope Francis said in the documentary, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

While referring to masturbation, Pope Francis said to “express yourself sexually is a richness”. “To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness,” he said.

Earlier, Pope Francis criticised laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust”, saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an exclusive interview with news agency The Associated Press.

Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalise homosexuality or discriminate against LGBTQ people, and he himself referred to the issue in terms of “sin”. But he attributed such attitudes to cultural backgrounds, and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone.

“These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” he said, adding that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us.”

Francis’ comments, which were hailed by gay rights advocates as a milestone, are the first uttered by a pope about such laws. But they are also consistent with his overall approach to LGBTQ people and belief that the Catholic Church should welcome everyone and not discriminate.

