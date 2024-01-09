Home

Sex Tapes Of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew Filmed By Jeffrey Epstein – Reveal New Unsealed Docs

According to latest documents unsealed in the Jeffrey Epstein Case, it has been revealed that sex tapes of Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton were filmed by Jeffrey Epstein himself. Know all about this latest update in the case..

Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew Sex Tapes Filmed By Jeffrey Epstein

New Delhi: American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been in the news almost five years after his death because his case documents are now being unsealed. In the latest news update in this Jeffrey Epstein Case, the new unsealed documents reveal that sex tapes of former US President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and son of Queen Elizabeth Prince Andrew were filmed by Jeffrey Epstein himself. Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York City on many charges including that of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking; he was denied bail ahead of his trial and he died on August 10, 2019 in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, while awaiting his trial.

According to the new unsealing of documents, a woman who had accused Jeffrey Epstein fo sexual abuse also claimed that she had copies of alleged sex tapes made by Epstein, of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British business tycoon Richard Branson. The woman has also made the claim that one of her unnamed friends had ‘sexual relations’ on ‘regular occasions’ with ex-US President Donald Trump, at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York Home.

Woman Claims Her Friend Had ‘Casual Friendship’ With Donald Trump

According to a report by New York Post, citing the unsealed documents, the woman was quoted as saying, “She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her.” The report further added, “I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s New York (NY) mansion on regular occasions.”

However, the woman making these claims as per the documents, had walked back from the allegations in an email which was written in October 2016. She had said that by going pulic, ‘only bad things’ and ‘pain for my family’ would be an outcome. According to a India Today report, the woman, in a post, later in 2019, had admitted in a New Yorker article that she had ‘invented tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour’.

On these allegations, the advisor of Donald Trump, Cheung has said that ‘these baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.” Angel Urena, Bill Clinton’s representative declined to comment on this.

Who Is Jeffrey Epstein, What Did He Do?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and a convicted sex offender who died by suicide while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges in August, 2019. He started working at the Wall Street investment bank Bear Stearns where he was partner for four years and then by 1982, he created his firm – J Epstein and Co. Apart from being a financier, Jeffrey Epstein was infamously known to be a sex offender. It was in 2005, when the parents of a 14-year-old girl had told the police in Florida that Jeffrey Epstein had molested their daughter. When police search was conducted at the Palm Beach home where the teen was allegedly raped, photos of girls we found throughout the house and by 2007, the case against Jeffrey Epstein moved through courts.

On July 6, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested after flying back to Paris on his private jet; according to reports, prosecutors were seeking forfeiture of his New York mansion where some of his alleged crimes had occurred. Jeffrey Epstein had always pleaded not guilty to the charges and always denied any wrongdoing. He had close interactions with many A-listers including Donald Trump, Bill-Hillary Clinton, Prince Andrew and Leonardo DiCaprio among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.