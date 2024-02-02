‘Sexual Acts With Minor’: Indian-Origin Man In Singapore Gets 10 Months In Jail For Sexual Acts With Minor

Sexual Acts With Minor: Indian-Origin Man In Singapore Gets 10 Months In Jail For Sexual Acts With Minor

‘Sexual Acts With Minor’: Indian-Origin Man In Singapore Gets 10 Months In Jail For Sexual Acts With Minor

New Delhi: A 50-year-old Indian man, who was living in Singapore, has received imprisonment of 10 months for engaging in a sexual act with a minor. The incident that took place in December 2021, involved a 15-year-old girl and occurred during the school holidays, a Singaporean newspaper reported. As per The Straits Times report, the victim sought a quiet place to attend an online meeting with her school counsellor while accused Subramaniam Thaburan Rangasamy was preparing to leave for work on his bike. Rangasamy was a first warrant officer with the Singapore Armed Forces. The incident took place when the victim fell and hit the door, the 50-year-old came to aid her. In gratitude and to say thanks, the girl brought him a can of chrysanthemum tea, which started a conversation between both of them on the staircase of the parking lot, as per the report.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.