Pakistani TikTok star Shamsu Bibi shot dead in Taxila after motorcycle-borne shooters open fire; sister critically injured

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, popular Pakistani TikTok star Shamsu Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gilamana, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers in Taxila. As per the police complaint, the unfortunate incident took place on August 14. Shamsu Bibi’s father, Fazal Sahibzada, said that a man named Kashish, alias Kashi, called his daughter and asked her to come outside her house.
Bibi then left in a car with her 15-year-old sister Asima and brother Naimatullah. According to Naimatullah, near a petrol pump, two unidentified men, aged between 30 and 35, opened fire at their car while riding a motorcycle.
The bullets struck Bibi in the neck, killing her on the spot. The firing caused the car to go out of control and collide with another vehicle, leaving Asima seriously injured.
Her father claims that the murder was either carried out by these individuals or by unidentified attackers acting on their instructions, with the intention of taking her money. Kashi is also alleged to have played a role in the crime.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.