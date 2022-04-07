Shanghai Coronavirus latest Update: Already under lockdown due to rising cases of coronavirus, the residents in Shanghai have been asked to take more preventive measures. Videos posted by residents on Twitter showed announcements being made by the authorities through drones. The authorities used drones to warn the residents with fresh guidelines after some of them were found singing and protesting lack of supplies in their balconies.Also Read - Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Makes Big Statement on First XE Variant Case Detected in Mumbai. Details Here

At present, Shanghai is the hotspot of the COVID outbreak in China. Even as the daily infection tally has gone down in the last few days, it is still high as compared to other countries. At this time, over 26 million residents in the city have been asked to stay a home and not to venture outside.

Fresh videos shared on social media showed announcements being made from drones asking people to comply with COVID restrictions and control the desire for freedom. Moreover, the residents have also been asked not to open their windows or sing.

This is more funny. “From tonight, couple should sleep separately, don’t kiss, hug is not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation! “ pic.twitter.com/ekDwLItm7x — Wei Ren (@WR1111F) April 6, 2022

Other videos on social media showed healthcare workers using megaphones to make public announcements on the streets of Shanghai, saying from tonight, couples should sleep separately, don’t kiss, hug is not allowed, and eat separately.

Last week, some of videos surfaced on social media showing four-legged robots patrolling the streets of Shanghai and making announcements for the residents.

However, as the city is under lockdown, there is a growing discontent among locals over distribution of food and other essential items due to restrictions. Notably, the Sanghai administration has acknowledged the public concern and promised to improve the situation as soon as possible.