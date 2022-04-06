New Delhi: With supermarkets shut and deliveries restricted, residents in Shanghai, China’s biggest financial hub, are facing a harrowing time. For the unversed, Shanghai is under complete lockdown as the city has turned into a COVID hotspot after witnessing biggest-ever outbreak. To curb the spread of the virus, officials stated that they will decide on further measures after analyzing the results of tests on nearly 26 million residents. Addressing a presser, a top official stated that it won’t consider lifting restrictions until the latest tests were completed and the results are evaluated. “Shanghai was in a ‘race against time’ against the outbreak”, Wu Qianyu, an official with the city’s health commission told a briefing earlier in the day.Also Read - International Flights: Go First Increases Daily Flight Frequency to Abu Dhabi From These Indian Cities | Check Full List Here

Complaints have arisen in Shanghai over difficulties obtaining food and daily necessities, and shortages of medical workers, volunteers and beds in isolation wards where tens of thousands are being kept for observation. China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to aid the city, including 2,000 from the military, and is mass testing residents, some of whom have been locked down for weeks. Most of eastern Shanghai, which was supposed to reopen last Friday, remained locked down along with the western half of the city. A separate outbreak continues to rage in the northeastern province of Jilin and the capital, Beijing, also saw an additional nine cases, just one of them asymptomatic. Workers shut down an entire shopping center in the city where a case had been detected. After a public uproar, the administration in Shanghai allowed parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19. Parents who ‘fully comprehend the health risks’ and sign an agreement will be permitted to accompany their children in monitoring facilities, said a top city health commission inspector. However, the parents must wear masks, eat separately, avoid sharing personal items, and ‘strictly follow’ all aspects of the management system, Wu Ganyu told reporters. Despite growing public frustration and concerns about the economic effects, China said it is sticking to its hardline ‘zero-tolerance’ approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing, and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts. Despite the spike in infections, China has recorded no new COVID-19 deaths since March 20th, when two were added for a total 4,638. China’s vaccination rate is above 87% — although significantly lower among seniors — and omicron is known to be more infectious while the illness it brings on is typically more mild than with the earlier delta variant.

In the last 24 hours, Shanghai reported 17,077 cases. Of the total, 311 of them were asymptomatic. The city requires all those who test positive but are asymptomatic to be held in designated locations for observation, along with their close contacts.