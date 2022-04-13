New Delhi: Even as Shanghai continues to be under strict lockdown amid spike in COVID cases, India on Wednesday issued fresh set of guidelines for those living in the eastern China region for availing urgent consular services. The Consulate General of India, Shanghai, will remain “inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person” in view of the stringent COVID lockdown in Shanghai, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in its notice.Also Read - China COVID Resurgence: Shanghai Launches Classified Management of City Areas to Manage Cases

“Considering the above situation, Indian citizens in Eastern China Region may apply at Embassy of India, Beijing for availing urgent consular services. A set of guidelines for applicants seeking consular service at Embassy of India, Beijing is enclosed herewith,” it said. “Applicants are requested to go through the guidelines before starting the actual application process. In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the Consular/Passport Services availed from the Embassy.”

The Indian consulate in Shanghai said it will remain operation in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency at these two mobile numbers – +86 189 3031 4575/+86 183 1716 0736. The Consulate General of India in Shanghai has consular jurisdiction over Shanghai, Zhejiang & Jiangsu provinces in the Eastern China region.

Emergency contact numbers

+86 189 3031 4575

+86 183 1716 0736

COVID lockdown in Shanghai

The US ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its zero-COVID strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.

But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or obtain food and daily necessities, while people who test positive for the coronavirus have been forced into mass quarantine centers where conditions at times have been called crowded and unsanitary.

The State Department said the order announced late Monday is an upgrade from the authorized departure advisory last week that made the decision voluntary. The order covers non-emergency U.S. government employees at the consulate in Shanghai and their family members.

Shanghai authorities also say they have secured daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other necessities being unavailable or inadequate to demand. Shanghai says it will gradually lift some restrictions on neighborhoods where no new infections have been reported over the past two weeks. Residents will be able to travel around their districts but not meet in groups. Others will be restricted to their immediate neighbourhoods.