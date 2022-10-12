Shanghai Lockdown Latest News Today: China’s business capital Shanghai on Wednesday imposed lockdown and closed down several schools and a raft of other venues as officials try to rein in a Covid-19 flare-up that has hit the financial hub just days before one of China’s most important political events. The development comes just before China’s most important political event of 2022 that will kick off on October 16 when the 20th National Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its 90 million members convenes.Also Read - Maharashtra To Withdraw All Lockdown Violation Cases Against Offenders | Read Details

Apart from Shanghai, other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, have also started testing for COVID-19 as infections rise.

COVID cases have gone up to the highest since August, with the uptick coming after increased domestic travel during the National Day "Golden Week" earlier this month. Shanghai authorities have reported 2,089 new local infections for October 10, the most since August 20.

Due to the fresh COVID surge, several schools across Shanghai have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows, according to parents and social media posts.

As per a report by Bloomberg, over five districts have closed entertainment venues, including cinemas, bars and gyms, in an effort to stamp out transmission.

Shanghai authorities said there is no citywide school shutdown after speculation rippled through social media that the measure would be rolled out.

However, the creeping suspensions and a ramp up in other restrictions such as the lockdown of neighbourhoods and individual residential compounds have affected Shanghai’s 25 million residents.

As per the updates, schools, and other venues such as gyms and bars have been shut in the Shanghai districts of Changning, Putuo, Jiading, Yangpu, and Qingpu.

In the wake of the rising COVID cases, Shanghai Disney Resort said some facilities have been shut and performances cancelled to follow the Covid-control requirements.

The lockdown-like measures come as Shanghai reported 38 new infections, all of which were found in its quarantine system.