New Delhi: A 58-year-old woman was killed by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas on a sideline excursion during their cruise. The woman from the US state of Pennsylvania was attacked Tuesday afternoon in the waters of Green Cay, near the Bahamian capital Nassau, according to Bahamian police.

"Tour operators along with family members attempted to rescue the female," police said in a statement. "However, they were unsuccessful; which resulted in the female receiving serious injuries to the left side of her body."

When she was brought to land, paramedics found she showed "no vital signs of life," police added.

The family of five arrived early Tuesday in the Bahamas as part of a seven-night cruise aboard the Royal Caribbean International ship Harmony of the Seas. They were participating in an “independent shore excursion,” not sponsored or organized by the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean, in confirming the death, said the company was “providing support and assistance” to the victim’s family. In 2019, a young American woman had died after being attacked by three sharks during a family dive in the same area of the Bahamas.