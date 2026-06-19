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  • She begged for a photo: Meloni hits back at Trump, says neither I nor Italy ever beg; posts hard-hitting video

‘She begged for a photo’: Meloni hits back at Trump, says ‘neither I nor Italy ever beg’; posts hard-hitting video

In a sharp video posted on social media, Meloni dismissed Trump's statement as "completely fabricated," declaring, "Italy and I never beg anyone for anything."

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: June 19, 2026, 8:00 PM IST
Meloni, Trump, Italy, video, Donald Trump-Giorgia Meloni Photo Row, Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni, 52nd G7 Summit, Évian-les-Bains, France, Pope Leo, Germany's Chancellor, Friedrich Merz
US President Donald Trump speaks with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz next to Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a work lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Tensions between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni escalated significantly on Friday, June 19, after the US President claimed that the Italian Prime Minister had “begged” to have her photo taken with him during the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France. The summit was held from June 15 to 17, 2026.

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What Did Trump Say?

Speaking to Italian media by phone on Thursday night, Trump remarked that Meloni was “probably happy that I spoke to her. I didn’t have to do that,” adding, “She wanted a photo with me. I don’t usually take photos, but I felt sorry for her.” These comments contradicted the Prime Minister’s recent assertions that her relationship with the President remained as good as ever.

Meloni’s Response

In a sharp video posted on social media, Meloni dismissed Trump’s statement as “completely fabricated,” declaring, “Italy and I never beg anyone for anything.” She expressed surprise at the President’s remarks, noting that “while this isn’t the first time it has happened, it is regrettable that Trump does not show the same resolve against the enemies of the West.”

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The two leaders met several times during the three-day G7 summit in Evian—their first encounters since a public spat in April. During that earlier dispute, the Italian Prime Minister had described Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo as “unacceptable,” prompting the US President to retort that Meloni was no longer “the person” he once knew.

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At G7 Summit

An Italian diplomat described the first face-to-face conversation between Meloni and Trump—which took place during the G7 dinner on Monday evening—as a meeting that “cleared the air.” During a G7 roundtable meeting on Tuesday, European Council President Antonio Costa jokingly remarked that the two appeared to be “friends again.” Trump replied, “I’ve been abandoned,” to which Meloni laughed and said, “No, that wasn’t the case.” During the final G7 press conference on Wednesday, Meloni assured journalists that her relationship with Trump remains “just as it was before.”

She stated, “Donald Trump and I are individuals with strong personalities who defend our respective national interests. When we disagree, we don’t need to spell things out, because ultimately, each of us understands the other’s perspective.”

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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