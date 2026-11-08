‘She is a criminal, made requests for extradition’: Bangladesh’s Law Minister describes ousted PM Sheikh Hasina as ‘convicted criminal’

Describing ousted PM Sheikh Hasina as a "convicted criminal," Bangladesh Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman stated that Dhaka has requested India for her extradition following due legal process.

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Sheikh Hasina- File image

Bangladesh Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman described ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a “convicted criminal” and confirmed that Dhaka has formally requested India for her extradition under the bilateral treaty. Addressing journalists following a training workshop in Dhaka, Asaduzzaman asserted that the government is taking all necessary legal measures to bring her back through due process. Emphasizing her conviction by Bangladesh’s tribunal, he maintained that her identity remains that of a criminal legally accountable for her actions.

Bangladesh Law Minister calls Hasina a criminal

“To me, she is a criminal. A criminal convicted by our tribunal. To us, this is her identity,” he said, according to a report on bdnews24 website.

Asked about bringing Hasina back to Bangladesh, the law minister said the government would act in accordance with the law and would not be guided by emotion.

“Although the Law Ministry is not directly involved in this matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs is concerned, as it relates to the extradition treaty with India. The matter will be dealt with in accordance with the law, leaving no room for emotions. We have requested her repatriation under the treaty and through due process,” Asaduzzaman was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Bdnews24 also quoted Asaduzzaman as saying: “That is a matter for the Indian government. We have made requests to them under the extradition treaty.”

“If they hand her over to us, we will hand her over in the due process, as required under the law,” he added.

India has previously acknowledged receiving Bangladesh’s extradition requests for Hasina but has not announced any decision on handing her over. The Ministry of External Affairs has said the requests are being examined as part of its established processes.

Where is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina?

Hasina fled Bangladesh for India on August 5, 2024, following a mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus subsequently took charge.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025 convicted Hasina of crimes against humanity committed during the July-August 2024 uprising. The tribunal, which tried her in absentia, sentenced her to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another.

In February this year, Bangladesh held parliamentary elections and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman formed the government. During an audio-only virtual press conference organised in New Delhi on August 5, Hasina said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December despite the possibility of being imprisoned or killed.

(With inputs from agencies)