‘She Is Alive, Bring My Baby Back’: Mother Of Abducted Israeli Woman Pleads For Her Daughter’s Release

Identified as Mia Shem, the 21-year-old woman was abducted by Hamas terrorists during an attack on an Israeli music festival site.

Holding a photo of her daughter in her arms, Keren said, “I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party, to have some fun and now she’s in Gaza.”

Tel Aviv: Amid escalating war between Israel and terror group Hamas, the mother of a 21-year-old Israeli woman who is being held hostage by Hamas urged for her release after the terrorist organisation shared a video of her daughter pleading for help. Identified as Mia Shem, the 21-year-old woman was abducted by Hamas terrorists during an attack on an Israeli music festival site.

“I screamed when I saw the video of Mia, because I saw that she was alive, but when I watched it again, I saw that she was wounded,” Keren Shem, her mother said.

“I see that she is very terrified, in a lot of pain, and I can see that she is saying what they are telling her to say.”

“There are many children who went to this party, there are many babies, and children, and old people, and Holocaust survivors that were kidnapped,” Keren said, adding, “This is a crime against humanity, and we should all gather, and stop this terror, and bring everybody back home.”

"Je demande aux dirigeants du monde de ramener mon bébé à la maison. L'attaque terroriste que nous avons vécue en Israël pourrait se produire demain en France ou aux États-Unis." Keren Sherf Shem, mère de Mia, otage franco-israélienne détenue à Gaza pic.twitter.com/xKCj3qDh4V — Team Zemmour ⓩ 🇫🇷 (@TeamEricZemmour) October 17, 2023

In a video shared on social media, Mia was seen being given medical care for a wound on her arm, before she pleads for help.

Moreover, Mia claimed in the video that she had a three-hour surgery in Gaza, as per a translation from Hebrew by the Jerusalem Post. “They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings,” she said. “Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

Le #Hamas commence son petit jeu sordide et publie sur sa chaine Telegram, la vidéo d'une otage.

Ici, Mia Schem, kidnappée samedi au Festival Supernova et amenée à #Gaza.

Elle est visiblement blessé au bras et explique, comme prévu, être bien traité, nourri, logée, blanchi.💀 pic.twitter.com/U1ieOXDzdU — Crétin des Alpes (@Krokenbouche) October 16, 2023

However, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a social media post that Mia was kidnapped by Hamas, adding that the organisation posted this video in an attempt to prove that they are humane.

