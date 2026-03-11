Home

Did Shehbaz Sharif betray Donald Trump? Pakistan PM congratulates Iran’s New Supreme Leader days after attack talk, says ‘Mojtaba Khamenei is…’

On Tuesday, both Pakistan and China called for de-escalation in West Asia and stressed the need to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday congratulated Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, once again shifting its stance toward Iran. Just days earlier, reports had suggested that Pakistan was prepared to attack Iran at the request of Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Arabia. The Shehbaz Sharif government had also condemned Iranian attacks on the Middle Eastern countries. At the same time, it expressed sorrow over the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and criticized Israel. It is important to note that Pakistan has maintained silence on the alleged role of the United States in the killing of Khamenei and the attack on Iran.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, wrote on X: “I congratulate Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on assuming the responsibility as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I reiterate our deepest condolences and prayers on the martyrdom of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other members of the family. I am confident that the new Supreme Leader will lead Iran toward peace, stability, and prosperity in the years to come.”

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met Asim Munir, the Field Marshal of Pakistan. Following the meeting, he warned Iran and advised it to avoid any miscalculation. After the meeting with Pakistan’s military chief, Prince Khalid posted on X that the two leaders discussed “the attacks carried out by Iran against Pakistan and the measures required to deter them.”

He further said, “We emphasized that such actions undermine regional security and stability, and we hope that the Iranian side will exercise prudence and avoid miscalculation.”

Pakistan calls for de-escalation in West Asia

On Tuesday, both Pakistan and China called for de-escalation in West Asia and stressed the need to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

As per the official statement released by the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and exchanged views on the regional situation and broader global developments.

The statement further informed that Dar agreed with Pakistan’s perspective and emphasized the urgent need to reduce tensions in West Asia and the wider region, while Wang appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting stability in the region.

