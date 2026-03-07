Home

Did Shehbaz Sharif betray Iran to help Donald Trump? Pakistan accused of giving US bases for drone strikes, Tehran now plans to...

The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has increasingly appeared to be part of a strategic bloc that places short-term gains above regional stability

New Delhi: Did Shehbaz Sharif allow its bases to be used for US drone strikes against Iran? Amid the rising Iran conflict in West Asia, serious questions are being raised about Pakistan’s role. Reports suggest that Pakistan has given access to its bases to be used by the United States for the drone strikes against Iran. This move is likely to further increase regional tensions.

As per the reports by the International Business Times (IBT), this is not an isolated incident. Earlier, Islamabad faced allegations of providing intelligence cooperation for US operations targeting Iran’s nuclear program while maintaining close coordination with Washington.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has increasingly appeared to be part of a strategic bloc that places short-term gains above regional stability. The report mentions Pakistan’s decision to join the “Gaza Board of Peace” along with Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The report further adds that on paper this initiative appears humanitarian and conciliatory, but in practice it could turn into a largely symbolic diplomatic move on Gaza, while indirectly aligning with powers that avoid holding Israel accountable in reality.

Experts are of the opinion that the growing alignment between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United States against Iran is part of a calculated pursuit of strategic interests. For Saudi Arabia, Iran has always been its primary rival in regions such as Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon, and a weakening of Tehran’s power is seen as serving its interests.

Here are some of the key details:

Pakistan is currently struggling with an economic crisis and diplomatic isolation

The country is seeking economic aid, defense cooperation, and political support from the United States and Gulf countries.

Notably, the United States has long been working on a strategy to contain Iran, while Israel sees the situation as an opportunity to weaken its biggest regional rival.

As per the reports, principles often invoked in such contexts—such as Islamic unity, sovereignty, and humanitarian concerns—now appear to be applied selectively.

This could weaken not only these countries’ credibility at the international level but also public trust within their own societies.

Experts further said that the current situation represents a difficult test for Muslim-majority nations: whether they will risk regional unity and stability for short-term strategic gains, or recognize that the immediate victories achieved through external military intervention often lead to long-term instability and crises.

