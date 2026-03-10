Home

Shehbaz Sharif in massive trouble as violent protests erupt in Pakistan, opposition parties call for PM’s apology for praising Trump, Munir likely to…

Opposition parties, civil society groups, and religious organizations in Pakistan have launched a scathing attack against the Shehbaz Sharif government over the issue.

Islamabad: Muslim countries are reportedly angered by the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28. Muslim countries that share a close bond with the United States President Donald Trump are in an uncomfortable situation. Pakistan is one of the prominent examples. According to the reports, there has been a major uproar over the country’s close relations with the US and the issue of nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Opposition parties, civil society groups, and religious organizations in Pakistan have launched a scathing attack against the Shehbaz Sharif government over the issue. The Pakistani government, on the other hand, appears to be avoiding making strong statements on the issue.

It is important to note that the Shehbaz government and Army Chief Asim Munir have, over the past few months, repeatedly praised US President Donald Trump. Last year, the Pakistani government crossed the limits of flattery by nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. That very nomination has now become a major problem for Shehbaz Sharif, with increasing calls within Pakistan for him to apologize for the move.

Demand for apology from Shehbaz Sharif:

Protests have been growing on the streets of Pakistan over the issue, with opposition parties launching a scathing attack on the Shehbaz government for failing to criticise the US administration over its actions against Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Many are questioning the Pakistan government for nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The opposition parties have demanded an apology from the Shehbaz government to the nation on the issue.

They argue that seeking a Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump is a serious wrongdoing, as he has not only carried out attacks in Iran but also targeted schools and hospitals. The opposition has particularly highlighted an attack on a school in Iran, in which 165 young girls were reportedly killed in a tragic incident.

Pakistani PM praises Trump: Key details

India and Pakistan witnessed four days of military clashes last year in May.

Pakistani leaders repeatedly praised Donald Trump, calling him a messenger of peace in the world

Shehbaz Sharif recommended Donald Trump’s for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Islamabad had credited him for the India-Pakistan ceasefire and described him as an angel of peace.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir also met Donald Trump at the White House last year.

After this, Pakistan decided to join the Board of Peace along with the United States.

During the meeting held for the formation of this board, Shehbaz Sharif once again praised Donald Trump extensively.

Anger against Shehbaz Sharif

The relationship between Donald Trump and Asim Munir has once again come into focus after the United States launched a fierce attack on Iran that killed hundreds of people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Demands for an apology from Shehbaz Sharif are steadily growing in Pakistan. On social media as well, people are continuously criticising Sharif and raising questions over the issue.

