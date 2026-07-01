14 children killed, five injured after tuition centre roof collapses in Lahore; PM Sharif expresses grief

Confirming the death of 14 students, Lahore Commissioner Maryam Khan said that an investigation is underway and two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

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New Delhi: At least 14 schoolchildren died after the roof of a private tuition center operating inside an under-construction building collapsed in Pakistan’s Lahore. According to the latest reports, 5 students were injured and are currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Eidgah Basti area of Kahna in Lahore.

Children aged between seven and 13 were attending classes when the roof suddenly caved in, trapping them under the debris. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the incident, and 20 people were safely pulled out from the rubble. Police said that the injured also include a female teacher.

لاہور کاہنہ میں ٹیوشن سنٹر کی چھت گرنے سے 25 بچے ملبے تلے دب گئے۔

ایک ٹیچر اور 12 بچوں کو نکال کیا گیا، 10 بچوں کی حالت تشویش ناک۔

یا اللہ رحم #Lahore pic.twitter.com/e3X8esmWvB — Mir Muhammad (@Mirpak5) June 30, 2026

Lahore Commissioner Issues Statement:

Confirming the death of 14 students, Lahore Commissioner Maryam Khan said that an investigation is underway and two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Investigators are currently collecting evidence from the site of the collapse. The building was located in a densely populated residential area.

Construction work was underway in the building

Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran informed that 14 bodies had been recovered from the debris so far. He further informed that the tuition centre was operating in a building where a portion was still under construction. Workers were also present and working at the site when the roof collapsed. He said, “A part of the building was under construction, and workers were engaged in their duties when the roof collapsed. We have arrested the contractor.”

Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over the tragedy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the incident. According to a statement issued by his office, Sharif mourned the loss of precious lives in the roof collapse at the tuition centre in Lahore’s Kahna area.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed authorities to provide them with every possible medical assistance. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed police and district officials to identify those responsible for the building collapse and initiate criminal proceedings against them.