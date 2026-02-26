Home

Shehbaz Sharif in massive pressure over UAE loan as USD 2 billion rollover decision remains pending, Pakistan also plans to...

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad, in December, requested the UAE government to roll over the USD 2.5 billion loan for a period of two years.

New Delhi: The loan of USD 2.5 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a major challenge for Pakistan. According to the reports, the Shehbaz Sharif government held talks with the UAE regarding the debt. Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that there is no issue with the rollover of the loan. However, he did not clarify whether the Gulf nation has formally communicated its decision to extend the repayment timeline.

To recall, last year in December, Pakistan had requested the UAE to roll over the loan. However, the minister’s reference to ongoing talks suggests that the loan has not yet been rolled over for one or two years. While talking to the media, the finance minister said that the external financing gap has been bridged and there is no problem on that front.

UAE not in the mood to provide relief to Pakistan

The UAE has adopted a tougher stance regarding its loans to Pakistan in the recent months. The UAE earlier used to extend the loan for one year, but this time it has reportedly extended the repayment period by only one month. There has also been no official statement so far regarding the status of the rollover period. The UAE’s stricter position is being linked to Pakistan’s growing closeness with Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Pakistan had already received indications

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad in December had asked the UAE government to roll over the USD 2.5 billion loan for two years. He also requested the UAE government to reduce the interest rate from 6.5 percent to 3 percent.

According to the reports quoting sources, when the loan’s maturity was extended in January last year, the UAE had indicated that it would be the final extension. Pakistan’s total debt to the UAE stands at USD 3.5 billion, of which $1 billion is set to mature in July this year.

Pakistan is now looking to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief since it struggling with debt. It is currently in talks for financial assistance. Meanwhile, an IMF mission has arrived in Karachi and is expected to begin discussions with the federal government from Monday. In response to a question, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan is in a good position for negotiations with the IMF.

