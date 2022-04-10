New Delhi: Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday presented his nomination for the post of Prime Minister after the abrupt ouster of Imran Khan.Also Read - 'Freedom Struggle Begins Again': Imran Khan Issues First Statement After Ouster As PM of Pakistan

Seventy-year-old three times Chief Minister of Punjab (Pakistan), submitted his nomination papers for the new leader of the house in accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, reported the Express Tribune newspaper. Also Read - Imran Khan Clean Bowled As Pakistan PM: What's Next And What Does It Mean For India

The move came hours after Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House. Also Read - Who Is Shehbaz Sharif, Frontrunner For Next Pakistan PM After Imran Khan's Ouster?

Earlier on Sunday, Shehbaz tweeted, “Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!”

“I also cannot forget Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Miftah Ismael & Qamarul Islam whose steadfastness & sacrifices in the face of the brutal Niazi-NAB nexus have been legendary. They did not allow any pressure to dent their loyalty and commitment to the party and Pakistan.”

“I recall how Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Hamza, Hanif Abbasi, Mian Nauman et al. were hounded, stigmatized & put behind bars. Can’t appreciate enough the sacrifices & political struggle of PMLN family!”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the current chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister in the new government, a local media report was cited.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a member of the politically prominent Bhutto and Zardari families and is the son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the maternal grandson of former President and Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He became a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan on 13 August 2018.