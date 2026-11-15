Sheikh Hasina makes big statement on Bangladesh’s foreign policy, says ‘Friendship with China does not mean hostility towards India’

Commenting on Bangladesh’s growing ties with China and the possibility of purchasing fighter jets from Beijing, Hasina said the country has every right to modernise its armed forces.

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Sheikh Hasina- File image

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made an important statement on Bangladesh’s relations with India, describing India as its closest neighbour and emphasising that bilateral ties are far more important than any individual. Hasina, who has been living in India since August 2024, said in an interview with IANS that her personal circumstances should not become an obstacle to relations between the two countries. She also shared her views on Bangladesh’s growing closeness to China, asserting that friendship with one country does not require hostility towards another.

India Ties Extremely Important, Says Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina said that relations between India and Bangladesh date back to the 1971 Liberation War. The two countries share a long border and have common interests in areas such as trade, energy, connectivity and security.

She emphasised that these ties are so important that they should not be viewed through the lens of political differences involving any individual.

Regarding the current Bangladesh government’s demand for her extradition, Hasina said India is a sovereign country with its own laws and procedures, and its government would take a decision accordingly. She expressed hope that her personal circumstances would not become an obstacle to bilateral relations.

‘India Is Our Closest Neighbour’

Highlighting India’s importance, Hasina said a peaceful, democratic and stable Bangladesh benefits India, while a friendly and cooperative India serves Bangladesh’s interests.

She noted that differences between neighbouring countries are natural but should be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect. Citing issues such as the sharing of Ganga waters, land boundaries and maritime boundaries, she said disputes can be settled through negotiations.

What Did Hasina Say About Bangladesh’s Friendship With China?

On Bangladesh’s growing proximity to China and the possibility of purchasing fighter jets from Beijing, Hasina said Bangladesh has every right to modernise its armed forces.

She pointed out that her government had also invested in the defence sector and maintained cooperation with several countries, including China. However, she stressed that before making any major defence purchase, Bangladesh must carefully assess its economic condition and actual requirements.

Hasina described India as Bangladesh’s closest neighbour and China as an important defence and development partner. She also highlighted Bangladesh’s relations with the United States, Japan, the Middle East, Gulf countries and African nations.

According to her, strengthening relations with one country does not mean taking a hostile position towards another.

Bangladesh Should Not Become an Arena for Rivalry Among Major Powers

The former Prime Minister said Bangladesh must prioritise its national interests and avoid becoming an arena for competition among major global powers. Referring to her government’s foreign policy, she said its guiding principle had been friendship with all countries and hostility towards none.

Hasina’s remarks underline her vision of maintaining strong cooperation with India, balanced relations with China and regional stability.