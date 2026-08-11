India’s envoy Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, Dhaka seeks Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

Trivedi's meeting with Rahman was his first courtesy call with the prime minister, more than six weeks after he joined as India’s High Commissioner in Dhaka with the status of a Union Minister.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/sheikh-hasina-bangladesh-tarique-rahman-dinesh-trivedi-narendra-modi-dhaka-pakistan-china-border-dispute-jaishankar-amit-shah-8498298/ Copy

High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedu meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

New Delhi: In a significant development, Bangladesh has once again sought the extradition of former premier Sheikh Hasina from India during High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi’s first meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka. It is important to note that the meeting comes at a time when the relations between India and Bangladesh are not very friendly. According to the reports, the meeting also “covered a range of important bilateral issues”, the Bangladesh prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Trivedi conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s intent to work with the Bangladesh government and people in a “positive, constructive and forward-looking manner”, according to a post on X by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The meetings took place amid speculations that Rahman, who has been invited by India to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi, may skip the event scheduled for September 12-13. Bangladesh so far maintains that a decision in this regard is yet to be made.

India-Bangladesh Relationship:

Relations between India and Bangladesh have witnessed strain after Hasina virtually addressed the press on August 5 in New Delhi, where she said she is determined to return home in December to put the country on the “right track” by restoring democracy, notwithstanding the risk of facing the threat of imprisonment or a death sentence.

Bangladesh expressed outrage over the media interaction, saying the event had hurt the sentiments of its people and could adversely affect efforts to improve bilateral ties with India. They described Hasina as an “absconding, convicted genocider”.

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs on August 7 said that it had no role in the media event concerning Hasina and it does not endorse anything said at the forum about the Bangladesh government.

“Bangladesh hopes that India will expedite the process of extraditing Sheikh Hasina,” said the Bangladesh PMO statement on Monday. “The meeting covered a range of important bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India. The prime minister stressed the need to create a suitable environment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,” it said after the meeting, which lasted for around half an hour.

Trivedi Meets Rahman:

Trivedi’s meeting with Rahman was his first courtesy call with the prime minister, more than six weeks after he joined as India’s High Commissioner in Dhaka with the status of a Union Minister. Trivedi, a senior leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is the first politician to occupy this diplomatic position in Bangladesh.

Trivedi on Sunday said a meeting between Rahman and Modi could help resolve problems in bilateral ties. “When two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. I have full confidence [about the problem resolution through the meeting],”

During Monday’s meeting, Rahman also took up the matter pertaining to the extradition of the accused in the case of student-leader Osman Hadi’s murder last year.