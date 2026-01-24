Sheikh Hasina delivers first ‘fiery’ public speech since leaving Bangladesh, calls Muhammad Yunus ‘bloody fascist’, ‘money launderer’

Home

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her first public speech since leaving the country via audio message. She addressed Awami League leaders, senior ministers in her government, and expatriate Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed a public meeting for the first time after leaving the country in 2024. During this, Hasina strongly attacked the head of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus. She accused Yunus of running an illegal and violent government in Bangladesh and creating an atmosphere of terror, anarchy and undemocratic situation in the country. Hasina called Muhammad Yunus a bloody fascist. Hasina also accused Muhammad Yunus of failing to protect the minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Addressing an audience at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Delhi via audio message, Hasina described the ongoing political crisis in the country as an existential fight for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and constitution, NDTV reported. She called on her supporters to rise up to “overthrow the puppet government that is kneeling at the feet of foreign countries.” The event, titled “Save Democracy in Bangladesh,” was attended by several former ministers of Hasina’s Awami League government and members of the Bangladeshi expatriate community.

Sheikh Hasina was not present in person at the event. However, her speech was broadcast to the packed hall. During the speech, she vehemently attacked Muhammad Yunus, repeatedly calling him a “bloody fascist,” a “usurer,” a “money launderer,” and a “power-hungry traitor.” Citing the Liberation War and the legacy of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said Bangladesh today stands on the brink of a precipice.

In her first public address to a gathering in India since fleeing Dhaka 17 months ago, the Awami League leader also said Bangladesh should urge the United Nations to conduct a “truly impartial investigation” into the events of the past year and urged the people to rise up unitedly to “restore” the constitution and protect the religious minorities.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

“At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you,” she said.

