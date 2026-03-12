Home

Sheikh Hasina comes to Bangladesh’s rescue as India-Bangladesh Oil pipeline now powers Dhaka’s fuel supply, BNP and Jamaat say…

Soon after the development, Mohammad A. Arafat, who served as the Information Minister in Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, now launched a scathing attack against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Despite Bangladesh’s provocation and unprecedented atrocities against the Hindus living in the country, India has come forward as a savior for Dhaka. India has supplied 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh amid the global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war. It is important to note that the supply has been sent through the same pipeline that was constructed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Notably, it is the same pipeline that was criticized by Jamaat and BNP as a symbol of Indian dominance. Sheikh Hasina was even called an Indian agent and accused of selling the country.

Soon after the development, Mohammad A. Arafat, who served as the Information Minister in Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, now launched a scathing attack against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Writing on social media platform X, he said that when the pipeline was built, BNP and Jamaat accused Sheikh Hasina of selling the country to India. They claimed that the project was part of a plan to compromise national interests. She had to face countless criticisms and allegations.

Here are some of the key details:

The cross-border oil pipeline between India and Bangladesh was launched in 2023.

India used to supply diesel to Bangladesh by railway prior to the launch

The pipeline starts from the Numaligarh Refinery near Siliguri in India and runs to the Parbatipur Railhead Depot in Dinajpur, Bangladesh.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the project.

On the day of the inauguration itself, 9 million litres of diesel reached Bangladesh’s Parbatipur depot through the pipeline.

The 130-kilometre-long India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was built at a cost of around ₹3.46 billion with funding from India’s Line of Credit.

Pakistan supporters uneasy with India-Bangladesh friendship

Mohammad A. Arafat, Bangladesh’s former information minister, wrote that diesel is now being imported from India through the same pipeline, which has made the country’s fuel supply somewhat easier and more stable. He said the narrative of “Indian dominance” was created by Pakistan-backed Razakar groups during the Liberation War and is still being promoted today.

India-Bangladesh Oil Pipeline

Targeting Sheikh Hasina’s critics, Arafat said that “they describe the friendship between pro-liberation forces in Bangladesh and India—built on the basis of equality—as Indian dominance.” He added that this is because their thinking is still influenced by pro-Pakistan ideals.

Arafat said that during Sheikh Hasina’s time in power, countless stories were spread about alleged Indian dominance. Yet, critics could not point to a single agreement with India during her tenure that went against Bangladesh’s interests. The former information minister said that during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, it was not India but Bangladesh that gained several benefits from New Delhi. However, he added, those with a “Pakistani mindset” failed to view this in a positive light.

