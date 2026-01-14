Home

Sheikh Hasina issues big statement against Bangladesh government, accuses Yunus of politicising Usman Hadi death, says ‘Hindus are…’

Sheikh Hasina alleged that since August 2024, there has been a continuous cycle of violence against Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Ahmadi Muslims, and Indigenous communities

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a scathing attack against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and said that a reign of terror prevails in the country. She has accused the Hasina government of destroying the secular fabric of the country. Referring to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, Hasina said the horrific and shameful crime shows that minorities are facing a serious threat in Bangladesh.

Hasina also highlighted that during her tenure as the prime minister of Bangladesh, journalists were free to write without fear of retaliation, violence or intimidation. Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since July 2024.

Talking to News18, Sheikh Hasina said that the Yunus government has systematically dismantled Bangladesh’s secular and democratic identity. She also accused the current government of giving protection and immunity to Jamaat-e-Islami and allied extremist groups. Hasina criticised the Yunus administration for suppressing dissent by arresting journalists, alleging that reporters are being detained on baseless charges.

Here are some of the key details:

Sheikh Hasina said that the murder of Dipankar Chandra Das was a horrific and shameful crime.

Hasina said that the brutal murder of Das highlights the grave threat faced by minority communities in Bangladesh today.

She alleged that since August 2024, there has been a continuous cycle of violence against Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Ahmadi Muslims, and Indigenous communities

Hasina said violence has been allowed to spread unchecked through denial, inaction, and complete impunity.

She added that this is symptomatic of a reign of terror under the government led by Mohammad Yunus.

Hasina also spoke on the killing of Usman Hadi

During her interview, Sheikh Hasina expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Usman Hadi. She slammed the Yunus government for politicising the issue and triggering an unbearable wave of violence against the country’s media. Hasina further added that the murder of Usman Hadi was tragic and need an appropriate and impartial response from the government.

