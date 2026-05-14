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Sheikh Hasinas worst fears come true as US plans to deploy warships in Bangladesh; How will this impact India?

Sheikh Hasina’s worst fears come true as US plans to deploy warships in Bangladesh; How will this impact India?

US is in talks with Bangladesh to deploy its naval warships in the latter's ports. This may turn out to be an issue for India with China on one side and now US on the other. The region that had been peaceful for so long may face global tension

US warships will now be present in Bangladesh. File image

India may face a few headaches as the United States and Bangladesh are set to sign strategic defence agreements to deploy warships in the Bay of Bengal. Negotiations between the two countries are allegedly in the final stages which once implemented will allow US Navy access to Bangladesh’s ports and airports. With the presence of the US Navy in Bay of Bengal and China’s increasing presence, the region may turn into a battleground between global superpowers.

Reports suggest that during a May 5-7 visit to Dhaka by officials from the US Trade Representative’s Office, discussions were held on implementing the already signed Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART). At the same time, President Donald Trump reportedly told Prime Minister Tariq Rahman in a personal letter that future economic benefits would depend on finalising the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) defence agreements.

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US warships and aircrafts to be deployed in Bangladesh

If signed, the ACSA agreement would permit US naval vessels and aircraft to access Bangladeshi ports and airports for maintenance, refuelling and resupply operations. Strategic locations such as Chittagong and Matarbari are expected to play an important role.

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Meanwhile, the GSOMIA agreement would facilitate intelligence-sharing between Bangladesh and the US, expanding Washington’s surveillance reach across the Bay of Bengal and key Indian Ocean routes.

Bangladesh to benefit from allowing US warships

In return to allowing US warships in their docks, Bangladesh will grant a 19 per cent concessional tariff on textiles and a duty-free trade agreement.

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The proposed shift is likely to have wider geopolitical implications for Bangladesh, which has historically maintained strong strategic and economic ties with China, particularly in port development and defence procurement. Nearly 70 per cent of the country’s weapons are reportedly sourced from China.

Did Sheikh Hasina’s claims come true?

Sheikh Hasina previously claimed that the United States had pressured her to permit a military base on St Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal. She alleged that her refusal cost her political power, though the US has rejected these claims.

Hasina said the island was allegedly demanded in return for her remaining in office, adding that the move was aimed at expanding American influence in the region and could pose security concerns for India.

How much does India stand to lose?

Strategically, the Bay of Bengal is extremely important for India. The region largely stayed away from direct competition among global powers for decades, and Bangladesh’s comparatively weak naval capabilities helped India retain influence in these waters.

India also operates several important naval bases in the area, including its nuclear submarine base, making any increased movement of US naval assets a potential concern for regional peace.

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