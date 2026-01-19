Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Net Worth: UAE President to visit India today, he owns 8 aircraft, more than 700 cars, royal palaces and...

Home

Sheikh Mansour has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including five Bugatti Veyrons, a Ferrari 599XX, a McLaren MC12, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and a Lamborghini Reventón.

New Delhi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will land in India today. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who shares a very warm relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be on his third official visit to India. The visit will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is one of the richest royals in the world. This royal family, known as the Al Nahyan family, rules Abu Dhabi. The Al Nahyan family controls nearly 6 percent of the world’s oil reserves.

In this article, we take a closer look at his net worth and the vast assets he owns:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is commonly known as MBZ.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s personal net worth is estimated at around USD 30 billion (approximately Rs 2.7 lakh crore).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan vast wealth comes from inheritance, oil revenues, and major investments.

His holdings span banking, energy, real estate, and international investments.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is one of the largest private landowners in the UAE.

As per the Bloomberg report, the Al Nahyan dynasty is the world’s richest royal family. with a combined wealth exceeding USD 300 billion (Rs 27 lakh crore).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Royal palace

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan royal palace spread over 380,000 square metres

The wealth of this royal family includes the UAE Presidential Palace, Qasr Al Watan.

The magnificent palace is valued at approximately USD 475 million.

It is spread across 380,000 square metres, making it three times larger than the Pentagon.

Its exterior walls are made of white granite and limestone.

It features a 37-metre-wide dome and a chandelier embedded with 350,000 crystals.

The royal family owns several luxurious palaces not only in the UAE but also abroad. One of them is the Château de Baillon, located north of Paris.

A massive car collection

According to media reports, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan alone owns around 700 cars. Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including five Bugatti Veyrons, a Ferrari 599XX, a McLaren MC12, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and a Lamborghini Reventón.

From aircraft to a fleet of yachts

The royal family has a special fleet of eight aircraft, including Airbus A320-200 and three Boeing 787-9 planes.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s private aircraft include a USD 478 million Boeing 747 and a USD 176 million Boeing 787.

The Abu Dhabi royal family owns the world’s largest superyacht, Azzam.

This 590-foot-long yacht can accommodate more than 100 people.

It features a golf training room, mother-of-pearl interiors, and a specially designed chandelier that remains stable even when the yacht moves.

They also own yachts such as Blue and Topaz (now known as A+), which rank among the top 10 largest yachts in the world.

They also own yachts such as Blue and Topaz (now known as A+), which rank among the top 10 largest yachts in the world.