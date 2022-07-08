Shinzo Abe Assassination Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed shock over the tragic demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said India will observe a one-day national mourning on 9 July 2022 as a mark of respect for the deceased leader. Notably, Shinzo Abe was shot earlier in the day while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan.Also Read - How Shinzo Abe Boosted Japanese Investments In India

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.” Also Read - 'Dissatisfied' With Shinzo Abe's Work: Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami During Interrogation

Soon after the bullet was fired, Shinzo Abe was rushed to hospital and initial media reports citing authorities said that it appeared that the former Japanese PM was shot at in the chest. They described his condition as in “cardiopulmonary arrest” and said he showed no vital signs. Also Read - Shinzo Abe Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami Used A 3-D Printed Gun, Shot From 10 Feet. Chilling Details Emerge

Moments later, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources that Shinzo Abe, died. Shinzo Abe died at 5:03 PM (local time) and had two gunshot wounds in his neck, according to officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.

Soon after the incident, Japanese Police arrested a suspect for shooting Abe identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media.

A gun that appeared to be handmade was retrieved from the site where Abe was campaigning for a candidate ahead of Sunday’s elections for Japan’s upper house of Parliament.

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, had stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida earlier in his live address to the country today said “this is not a forgivable act,” and that authorities would “take appropriate measures to handle the situation.”

Kishida further said that the motive behind Abe’s shooting is not known. The media outlet citing government sources also reported that Abe’s shooting suspect is an ex-member of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

(With inputs from ANI)