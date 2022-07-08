Shinzo Abe Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami Used A 3-D Printed Gun, Shot From 10 Feet. Chilling Details Emerge

Tokyo/New Delhi: Tetsuya Yamagami, who shot Shinzo Abe in Nara City, used a handmade gun to attack the former Japanese Prime Minister, said reports. The 41-year-old shooter, a resident of Nara City in Japan shot Abe in his chest from 10 feet away, said reports. For the unversed, Abe was shot during live address in Western Japan. The attack was a shock in one of the world’s safest countries with some of the strictest gun control laws. During interrogation, the attacker has confessed that he was dissatisfied with Abe.Also Read - 'Dissatisfied' With Shinzo Abe's Work: Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami During Interrogation

Also Read - Who is Shinzo Abe, Longest Serving PM of Japan Who Also Had A Great Relationship With PM Modi? Watch Video

The report by Japanese news agency NHK also revealed that Yamagami is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member. He worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until around 2005. Also Read - Shinzo Abe in Cardiopulmonary Arrest After Being Shot At. Here's What it Means

NHK public broadcaster aired dramatic footage of Abe giving a speech outside of a train station in the western city of Nara. He is standing, dressed in a navy blue suit, raising his fist, when a gunshot is heard. Footage then shows Abe collapsed on the street, with security guards running toward him. He holds his chest, his shirt smeared with blood.

Second video shows the attempted assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/BZNGHP78ds — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said that the shooter Yamagami did not try to escape after attacking the former Japanese PM. He is currently being interrogated at Nara Nishi police station. If reports are to be believed, the shooter told officials that he attacked the former Japanese PM with an intention of killing him.

Meanwhile, addressing media, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said, “It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can…At this moment, doctors are working very hard to save Mr. Abe. I would like to use the strongest words to criticise, and this is what I wanted to convey at this moment.”