New Delhi: Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot dead on Friday morning while campaigning for a parliamentary election, sending shockwaves across the world. Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped, according to media reports. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment.

Calling Shinzo Abe a "dear friend", Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep shock over the Japanese leader's death. "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi and Shinzo Abe are known to have shared close ties with the calling PM Modi "his most dependable friend". The relationship between the two leaders also helped bolster Indo-Japan ties to a special strategic and global partnership. "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe, one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also shared a picture from his most recent meeting with Abe in Tokyo.

Here are the major events of Shinzo Abe’s time in India and his friendship with PM Modi:

In 2015, PM Modi flew Shinzo Abe to Varanasi — PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency — to see the famous Ganga Aarti.

Two years later, Abe, the then Prime Minister of Japan, visited Ahmedabad to lay the foundation of India’s first bullet train.

A year later, Abe hosted PM Modi at his private holiday home when the latter visited Japan for the India-Japan annual summit.

Abe had shared a special bond with India as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. In 2021, he was conferred the Padma Vibhushan — India’s second-highest civilian award.

He was also the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014 during the UPA government.

Interesting fact to know

Notably, Abe’s maternal grandfather also shared close ties with India. While addressing a joint session of the Indian Parliament in 2007, Abe recalled that India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had hosted his grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, the then Japanese Prime Minister, in New Delhi in 1957.