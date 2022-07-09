Tokyo/New Delhi: Tetsuya Yamagami, who shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday resulting into his death has told police that he initially planned to attack a leader of a religious group, reported the Japanese media on Saturday, quoting police sources as saying.Also Read - Uttarakhand Administration Stops Kedarnath Yatra In Wake Of Heavy Rains | LIVE

Yamagami, 41, has also said he had a grudge against a "specific organisation" — possibly the religious group — that he believed was linked to Abe, Kyodo News reported, quoting the police. The religious leader was not identified in the report.

Abe, 67, died on Friday morning after being shot from behind during an election campaign speech near a train station in the western prefecture of Nara. Yamagami was arrested at the scene where he was wielding a homemade gun. Police have conducted raids at his apartment in Nara on Friday and recovered explosives and homemade guns, The Japan Times newspaper reported.

5 things to know about Shinzo Abe’s Shooter:

Yamagami has denied that he killed former Japan PM because he was opposed to Abe’s political beliefs, police said. He also did not have a clue about what he wanted to do in life after graduating from high school, and had quit a job two months ago because he felt tired’, according to The Japan Times report. Yamagami, who attended a public high school in Nara Prefecture, wrote in his graduation yearbook that he didn’t have a clue about what he wanted to be in the future, it said. According to government officials, he had served as a Maritime Self-Defence officer in 2005 at the Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture. In 2020, he was employed at a manufacturing company in the Kansai region, but in April this year, he told the company that he wanted to quit because he was tired, and left the job the following month, it added.

(Based on PTI inputs)