Tokyo/New Delhi: Minutes after Shinzo Abe was shot at during a live address in Nara, a video, has emerged on social media showing the former PM collapsing on the street. In the video, Abe can be seen collapsing on the street with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.Also Read - Shinzo Abe Showing No Vital Signs, 'Feared Dead' After Being Shot At In Nara | LIVE

Fire department has stated that ex-PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. Furthermore, it was reported that Abe, 67, was not breathing and his heartbeat stopped while he was being airlifted to hospital for gunshot wound.

Videos Captures Moment When Shinzo Abe Was Shot at

Second video shows the attempted assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/BZNGHP78ds — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

Note: India.com alone can not verify the authenticity of the video.

“Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former Pime Minister Abe is currently unknown,” Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

For the unversed, Abe was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot. The attack on Abe came as a shock as the country has one of the strictest gun control laws.