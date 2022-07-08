Shinzo Abe Shot: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. “Former prime minister Abe’s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation,” Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister’s office. Authorities have arrested one man who appeared to have shot Abe, 67, in the back. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.Also Read - Shinzo Abe in Cardiopulmonary Arrest After Being Shot At. Here's What it Means

Abe has been hit towards the left of his chest as multiple shots were fired by the attacker, reported Reuters, quoting TBS. One appears to have hit the former PM in the neck. Also Read - Deeply Distressed By Attack On My Dear Friend Abe Shinzo, Says PM Modi

A 41-year-old man Tetsuya Yamagami, believed to be a resident of Nara City, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting at Shinzo Abe, reported Japanese media house NHK quoting police sources. It added that Abe was likely hit from behind by shotgun fire. Also Read - Dramatic Video of Attacker Who Shot Shinzo Abe Being Caught Emerges | WATCH

Shinzo Abe Shot Political Reactions

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, widely considered as Abe’s protege, has suspended his election campaign after Abe’s shooting and was returning to Tokyo, media reported.

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said America is “saddened and shocked” by the shooting.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States,” Emanuel said in a statement. “The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan.”

Hailing from a political family, Abe made news as the longest-serving PM by consecutive days in office before he announced his decision to step down in 2020 after a chronic illness resurfaced. He shared a close relationship with India, visiting the country in 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2017.