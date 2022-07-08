New Delhi: Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was “feared dead” after he was shot in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese media. Shinzo Abe had showed “no vital signs” after being taken to hospital. He was reportedly shot in the “chest” by unidentified attacker while the former Japanese prime minister was delivering a campaign speech. Shinzo Abe had collapsed after bleeding due to the gunshot being fired at him. He was rushed to hospital in an “unconscious” state. A man, who is believed to be the suspect, has been detained, according to a report by Reuters. Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot during speech he was delivering at an event in Nara.Also Read - Japan PM Faces Fractured Opposition in Election

Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech: What We Know

  • Shinzo Abe, the ex-Japan PM, was shot at while he was delivering a speech in the city of Nara.
  • Shinzo Abe had collapsed after bleeding due to the gunshot being fired at him.
  • A large gunshot-like sound was heard while Shinzo Abe was campaigning, following which the former Japanese prime minister collapsed on the ground.
  • Shinzo Abe had showed no vital signs after being taken to hospital, AFP reported quoting Japanese media.
  • “Abe was attacked by a man from behind while he was making a stump speech on a street in Nara on Friday. Police seized the man who attacked Abe at around 11.30 am,” according to a report by The Japan Times.

Videos claiming to be of the incident and the suspected attacker had gone viral on social media.

Brief: Shinzo Abe, the ex-prime minister of Japan, was shot in Nara city on Friday morning. Shinzo Abe had stepped down as the Japan prime minister in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. Shinzo Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.

Live Updates

  • 11:46 AM IST

    “I would like to use the strongest words to criticise, and this is what I wanted to convey at this moment,” Japanese PM Fumio Kishida briefs media after former PM Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara city.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    ‘Barbaric’: Japan PM Fumio Kishida addresses media after Shinzo Abe shot at | “It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can…At this moment, doctors are working very hard to save Shinzo Abe,” Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Gun used to attack Shinzo Abe seized: Police said that Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun, Kyodo news agency said. Local media reported that police has detained the assailant and retrieved a gun from the scene.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    ‘Shocked’, says Rahul Gandhi after Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot in Nara city | “Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    White House issues statement after Shinzo Abe shot: ‘Shocked and saddened, closely monitoring reports’: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan,” White House said in a statement.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe shot during speech, PM Modi tweets ‘deeply distressed’ | “Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” PM Modi tweeted.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe ‘not breathing’ and ‘heart stopped’: Fire official | “A fire official in Japan said “Shinzo Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped” while being airlifted to a hospital for a gunshot wound. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Cabinet ministers are returning to Tokyo, according to a government spokesperson, news agency The Associated Press reported.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe shot in chest while delivering speech in Nara | Shinzo Abe was giving a speech when people heard gunshots. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, his shirt smeared with blood, but was able to speak before he fell unconscious.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Video shows moment Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara

  • 10:48 AM IST

    Japan PM Fumio Kishida on way to Tokyo: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Abe, is on his way to Tokyo on a helicopter from his own campaign destination of Yamagata, in northern Japan. Matsuno said all Cabinet ministers are to return to Tokyo from their campaign trips.