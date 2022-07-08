New Delhi: Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was “feared dead” after he was shot in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese media. Shinzo Abe had showed “no vital signs” after being taken to hospital. He was reportedly shot in the “chest” by unidentified attacker while the former Japanese prime minister was delivering a campaign speech. Shinzo Abe had collapsed after bleeding due to the gunshot being fired at him. He was rushed to hospital in an “unconscious” state. A man, who is believed to be the suspect, has been detained, according to a report by Reuters. Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot during speech he was delivering at an event in Nara.Also Read - Japan PM Faces Fractured Opposition in Election

Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech: What We Know

Brief: Shinzo Abe, the ex-prime minister of Japan, was shot in Nara city on Friday morning. Shinzo Abe had stepped down as the Japan prime minister in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. Shinzo Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.