Shinzo Abe Shot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is deeply distressed by the attack on his dear friend Abe Shinzo. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," the PM twitted. Shinzo Abe served as Japan's PM for about eight years, and during his tenure, PM Modi had often addressed him as a "dear friend". Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while campaigning in Nara, western Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The suspect has been arrested.

Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Abe was delivering a speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when he was reportedly shot from behind. "He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman at the scene told NHK, news agency AFP reported, adding that Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

In 2020, when Abe decided to quit due to ill health, PM Modi had tweeted: “Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery.”

Earlier, PM Modi had said that Abe was the one of the first world leaders to congratulate him for the 2019 Lok Sabha election win. “…You were the first friend of India who congratulated me, on phone. I also express my gratitude for the warm welcome you and Japan Government have accorded to us,” he had said during a visit to Japan for the G20 summit in 2020. He had visited the country to meet Abe in 2018 too.

Shocked, says Rahul Gandhi

Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2022

Shocked to Hear About Attack, Monitoring the Reports: White House

We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan: White House