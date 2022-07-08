Tokyo/New Delhi: The 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, who allegedly shot former Japan PM Shinzo Abe has been arrested. The police have also seized a gun from the site which the suspect was apparently holding – reported Japan’s NHK WORLD News. Officials have said that Abe appeared to have been shot from behind with a shotgun. Meanwhile, a dramatic video of the attacker being arrested by the official has emerged. In the clip, cops can be seen taking Yamagami Tetsuya in custody.Also Read - Shinzo Abe in Cardiopulmonary Arrest After Being Shot At. Here's What it Means

How Shinzo Abe Shooter/Attacker Was Caught? Watch Video

Third video shows the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the gunman being taken into custody NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/xsskEZzBMQ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

Abe was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.

The local fire department says that Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. According to the BBC, the term cardiopulmonary arrest is often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan.

He was taken to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

“Former prime minister Abe’s condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation,” Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister’s office.

Authorities have arrested one man who appeared to have shot Abe, 67, in the back.