New Delhi: Amid growing speculations about his ill-health, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was rushed to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday. Sources close to the leader have termed the visit a routine health checkup and said that the PM will return to home later in the day.

Abe's visit to the hospital came a day after former Economy Minister Akira Amari told a TV program that the Prime minister needs to rest, hinting that he may be suffering from exhaustion.

Earlier the month, Japan's top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, downplayed any potential health issues Abe may be going through. "I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no health problems at all as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly."

During his first tenure as prime minister, Abe abruptly stepped down from his post in 2007 due to chronic ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.