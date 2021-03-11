A TV anchor in Colombia was left injured after a portion of studio set fell on him while he was on air during a broadcast of ESPN FC Radio. The ESPN Colombia journalist, Carlos Orduz, was lucky enough that he didn’t suffer any major injuries. A video of the incident is being shared widely on social media and it has already received more than a million views. Also Read - Kerala Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Granted 5-day Bail; Barred From Interviews, Social Media Posts

The video showed the sports analyst sitting on a chair during the live show, when a piece of set crashes on his back suddenly and he is slammed into his desk. The camera quickly cut off the shot, and the show's host looked shocked but couldn't move as he was on live television so he called for a commercial.

Watch the shocking video below:

Shocking video. ESPN anchor crushed live on the air by falling set piece. Thankfully he was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/CeFxy8AksY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 10, 2021

The sports anchor later informed that he only got a bruise and a blow to the nose and that otherwise he was fine.

“To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks,” Carlos Orduz tweeted in Spanish.

Here’s the same video in slow motion: