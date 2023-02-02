Home

News

World

Shocking: Couple Refuses to Buy Ticket For Baby, Abandons Kid At Airport Check-in Counter

Shocking: Couple Refuses to Buy Ticket For Baby, Abandons Kid At Airport Check-in Counter

Reports said that the couple, who is yet to be identified, was checking in from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels in Belgium on a Ryanair airlines flight when they abandoned the kid near the conveyer’s belt at the check-in counter.

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a couple reportedly left their infant behind at the check-in counter of an airport in Israel’s Tel Aviv as they refused to buy a ticket for the toddler. Reports said that the couple, who is yet to be identified, was checking in from Ben Gurion International Airport to Brussels in Belgium on a Ryanair airlines flight when they abandoned the kid near the conveyer’s belt at the check-in counter.

CNN reported that the official at the check-in counter informed airport security, who caught the passengers and stopped them from boarding the flight. Later, local police were alerted for further action.

“These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in”, a Ryanair spokeswoman told CNN.

As per the airline website, Ryanair asks travellers during online booking process to pay $27 for infants to who would be allowed to sit on the passengers’ lap. However, the airline makes all arrangement if travellers want a separate seat for their kid.

Later the Israel Police resolved the matter and the baby was now with the parents.