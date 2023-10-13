By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shocking! Israeli Diplomat Stabbed In China, Hospitalised Amid War With Hamas
An Israeli diplomat in China was stabbed in what is suspected to be a terrorist attack, the Israeli foreign ministry told the Times of Israel on Friday.
Beijing: An Israeli diplomat in China was stabbed in what is suspected to be a terrorist attack, the Israeli foreign ministry told the Times of Israel on Friday. The attack amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is being seen as a ‘possible terror attack.’
