Earthquakes Of 4.4 And 4.8 Magnitude Hit Afghanistan In Less Than 30 Minutes

Two days after a series of earthquakes hit Japan, two earthquakes have been witnessed by Afghanistan, of 4.4 and 4.8 magnitude, within less than 30 minutes.

New Delhi: The year may have begun on a ‘high note’ for most people but there are some countries, who have welcomes 2024 with unpleasant experiences as they’ve been hit by earthquakes in the very beginning of the year. In the early hours of January 3, 2024 Afghanistan has been hit by two earthquakes in less than 30 minutes, the magnitudes of which were 4.4 and 4.8 on the Richter Scale. The news of these earthquakes come after the ones experienced in Japan. On January 1, 2024 Japan was hit by a series of earthquakes, about 144 in number, where one of them was of 7.6 Magnitude. The earthquake has caused severe destruction and the death toll also continue to rise.

Afghanistan Hit By 2 Earthquakes In Less Than 30 Minutes

As mentioned earlier, Afghanistan has been hit by two earthquakes in less than half an hour, the earthquakes were of 4.4 and 4.8 magnitude. Two earthquakes of magnitude jolted Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The first quake took place at 00:28:52 IST at a depth of 80 km, 126km E of Fayzabad. Whereas, the second occurred 100km ESE of Fayzabad at 00:55:55 IST. The depth was registered at 100 Km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:28:52 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.95, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 126km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the NCS said in a post on X. No reports of any loss of property have surfaced yet. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:55:55 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.65, Depth: 140 Km ,Location: 100km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the NCS reported. Further details awaited.

Death Toll In Japan Earthquake Rises

The death toll in Japan has now risen to 57 following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that rattled the nation on Monday, NHK World reported, citing officials from Ishikawa prefecture. On Monday afternoon, the earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, causing buildings to collapse and tsunami warnings to be sent as far away as eastern Russia. The northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula has had restricted access for more than 24 hours after the earthquake, although the Meteorological Agency of Japan cancelled all tsunami advisories along portions of the country’s western coast on Tuesday.

Following a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed the media that the location was no longer accessible due to a wrecked road. He stated that after flying over the peninsula, which is renowned for its agricultural and maritime beauties, officials in helicopters saw big fires, landslides, and damaged roads.

