Islamabad: A CCTV footage of a a burqa-clad Pakistani woman being harassed by an unidentified man in Islamabad has gone viral on the internet, sparking yet another debate about women safety. According to Geo tv, the incident took place during the daytime in which a woman, covered in a burqa could be seen walking on a street when an unidentified man appears and gropes her from behind. The woman in the video could be seen struggling to push the man away from her. After harassing her, he could be seen running away. The incident took place in sector I-10 of Islamabad.

Watch the video here:

سیکٹر آئی 10 میں حوس کے پجاری درندہ صفت شخص کی حرکت دیکھیں جن محترمہ کےساتھہ یہ واقع ہواہے انھوں نے یہ ویڈیو مجھے سینڈ کی ہے پولیس کی طرف سےفی الحال کوئی کاروائی نہیں کی گئی افسوس@ICT_Police @javerias @HamidMirPAK @arsched @Wabbasi007 @PalwashaAbbasi0 @Islaamabad @waqasabbasi85 pic.twitter.com/HFFE5Aesey — Ehtesham Ali Abbasi⚔ (@ehtashamabbasi) July 17, 2022

Senior journalist Hamid Mir, in response to a tweet that posted the video, said that the incident is a challenge for all men to find the culprit, punish him, and make him a lesson for others.

یہ تصویر سب مردوں کے لئے ایک چیلنج ہے ہمیں اپنی ماؤں، بہنوں اور بیٹیوں کی عزت کی خاطر اس شخص کو ڈھونڈ کر عبرت کی مثال بنانا چاہئیے ورنہ کل کو یہی واقعہ آپکے گھر کے سامنے بھی ہو سکتا ہے @ICT_Police https://t.co/NQOAHECsK8 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 18, 2022

Earlier, a video of several men harassing, attacking, and molesting a woman outside a Metro station in Pakistan had gone viral. Last year, a video surfaced in which a TikToker in Pakistan alleged that hundreds of people beat him up and threw him in the air during the country’s Independence Day celebrations on 14 August.

Reports say that over 70 per cent of women are victims of harassment at the workplace in Pakistan and there seems to be no end to their plight. Data collected by White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women’s rights, shows that 4,734 women faced sexual violence between 2004 and 2016. Lately, the government of Pakistan passed the “Protection against Harassment at the Workplace (Amendment Bill), 2022 and has amended the weaker provisions of the 2010 law.

(With ANI inputs)