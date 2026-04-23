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Shoot and kill: Trump orders US Navy to take explosive action in Strait of Hormuz

‘Shoot and kill’: Trump orders US Navy to take explosive action in Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump orders the US Navy to “shoot and kill” boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down for details.

Photo from Al Jazeera

US-Iran Conflict: President of the United States, Donald Trump, has issued a strong and direct military order, asking the US Navy to “shoot and kill” any boats that attempt to lay mines in the region of the Strait of Hormuz. The sea route is one of the most integral ones in the world. This comes during a time when the tensions in West Asia remain sensitive. Trump shared a post on Truth Social on Thursday, stating that there should not be any hesitation to deal with any threats. The statement comes when global energy supply disruptions have occurred.

Trump’s warning

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” wrote President Trump on Truth Social.

Trump orders US military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian small boats choking Strait of Hormuz, says mine clearing has begun, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Also Read: ‘China, India are cradles of civilisation’: Iran gives a befitting reply to Trump’s ‘hellhole’ comment

US President Donald Trump, in his post, instructed the Navy to take immediate action against any small boats that would be involved in the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed that hostile naval armies in the region have already been neutralised. He also added that the US forces must remain aggressive in the maintenance of control.

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Mine-clearing operations intensified

In the warning, US President Donald Trump has also stated that the mine-sweeping operations are still underway and that they have been intensified in the region. According to the statement, these operations will now be conducted at a tripled capacity to make sure that the passage happens safely through the region.

Also Read: Major action near Strait of Hormuz as Iran seizes two ships, including a Gujarat-bound vessel

Conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz

Any conflict or disruption in the Hormuz region may have a direct impact on the oil prices and international trade. It’s because almost 20 per cent of oil supplies pass through this region.

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