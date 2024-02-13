Shooting At New York Subway Station: One Killed, Six Injured, Shooter At Large

Reportedly, at least 10 shots were fired at the Mount Eden Avenue station after a fight between two groups of teenagers broke out inside a train on Monday evening (local time).

Shooting At New York Subway Station

New York: A tragic incident unfolded at a subway station in the Bronx country in New York on Monday evening, leaving one person dead and five others injured. According to ABC News, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. ET at the Mount Eden Avenue station. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Transit, Michael M. Kemper, provided details about the shooting at a media briefing later that night.

Trending Now

Upon receiving 911 calls, officers quickly responded to the scene and discovered six individuals who had been shot. Four men and two women were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Tragically, a 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital.

You may like to read

Reportedly, at least 10 shots were fired at the Mount Eden Avenue station after a fight between two groups of teenagers broke out inside a train on Monday evening (local time). Police and witnesses said the shooting created “total pandemonium” inside the police station.

Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the other victims were not life-threatening, as confirmed by the police. Chief Kemper revealed that the shooting was not a random act of violence but rather the result of a dispute between two groups that originated inside a No. 4 train. As the train approached the Mount Eden Avenue station, tensions escalated, leading one person to draw his gun out and open fire.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States. New York has a lower homicide rate than many major US cities, and possession of firearms in public is illegal for civilians in almost all cases.

The suspect is yet to be identified.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.