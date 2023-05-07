Home

Shooting At Texas Mall: One Dead, Several Injured, Search Operation Underway

Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd said his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.

Texas: At least one dead and several others were injured as a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Texas. According to Police, there are multiple victims likely, including children. One suspect is believed to be dead and search for the second possible suspect underway. People have been asked to avoid the area until further update, American Media reported.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city’s police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.

In the meantime, Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd said his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals. However, he did not say what condition the victims were in, and added there could have been more people wounded.

Medical City Healthcare, which runs 16 hospitals in the area, said in a statement that its trauma centers were treating eight of the wounded victims, who ranged in age from 5 to 61. The hospital did not say what condition they were in.

According to a North Texas Congressman, a shooter is “down” and there were “multiple casualties” from the shooting. But there is at least one confirmed shooter who is being reported as deceased on the ground, a law enforcement source told CNN.

There is a search for a possible second gunman, according to the source, based on descriptions from witnesses, although the involvement of a second shooter is not confirmed.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the shooting. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said there are “some” victims at the mall. However, the spokesperson said that their status is not known at this moment.

US Representative Keith Self stated that Allen Police Department has full control of the site. He further stated a shooter is “down” and there are “multiple casualties,” as per the Fox4 report.

In a tweet, Keith Self stated, “We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.”

He further said, “This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues.”

Gunshots were fired at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas of United States on Saturday, The New York Times reported citing authorities. The Allen Police Department said that law enforcement agencies were at Allen Premium outlets and an “active investigation is underway.”

