At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Chinese New Year Event In California: Reports
Shooting In California: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Gun Violence At Monterey Park
Shooting In California: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night in California. The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, Los Angeles Times reported. Tens of thousands had gathered Saturday for the start of a two-day festival, one of the largest Lunar New Year events in the region.
Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.
According to initial reports, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Additionally, the motive for the incident is not immediately clear.
