New Delhi: At least two people were killed in shooting incidents that took place in the US cities of Minneapolis and Seattle, police said.

In Minneapolis, the city's police force tweeted early Sunday morning that some 11 people who were injured in the shooting have been hospitalised, without giving any further details of the incident, reports 10 WBNS news.

In an earlier tweet, the police asked the residents of the city to avoid the Upper Minneapolis area.

Minneapolis was the city where the unarmed African-American man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer on May 25, which has led to widespread protests against racism and police brutalities across the US and also the world.

Meanwhile in Seattle, police were probing a shooting that killed one person and another critically injured inside the city’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Calls to the police to report shots fired in Cal Anderson Park started coming in at about 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Seattle-based King 5 news reported.

“Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” a police statement said.

Police said they were later informed that CHOP medics had taken the two victims to hospital.