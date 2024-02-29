Shooting At Christ’s Birthplace: Woman Sustains Bullet Injuries In Bethlehem, Condition Critical

Bethlehem: A woman was injured in a shooting incident that happened in Jerusalem’s Bethlehem on Wednesday.

Shooting At Christ’s Birthplace: Woman Sustains Bullet Injuries in Bethlehem, Condition Critical

Bethlehem: A woman sustained bullet injuries in a shooting incident in Jerusalem’s Bethlehem city on Wednesday. According to police, the shooting occurred at the 400 block of Cherokee Street, near the intersection with Dakotah Street, on the city’s South Side. The control room received several emergency calls reporting shooting and one of the caller informed that a woman had been hit by at least one gunshot. The cops arrived at the scene; they were told that the 20-year-old woman had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Trending Now

A photo, which was taken outside St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, showed cops searching a vehicle parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

You may like to read

Cops confirmed that the woman is hospitalised with serious injuries.

As of now, no arrest has been made and cops are investigating the matter.

(Note: This is a developing story, and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.